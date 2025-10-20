Griffin is expected to seek a major-league contract following a three-year stint with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Griffin put up a 2.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25.1 percent strikeout rate and 5.5 percent walk rate over 315.2 innings during his three seasons with the Giants. The 30-year-old southpaw saw brief action in the majors with the Royals in 2020 and 2022, allowing seven runs (six earned) with a 5:5 K:BB over eight innings. Griffin appears to have figured something out overseas and should have a chance to land a major-league contract this offseason.