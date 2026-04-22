Nationals' Foster Griffin: Picks up third win Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts across six innings.
After pitching the previous three seasons in Japan, Griffin has been a success story early in the season for the Nationals. He's gone at least five innings in all five starts, and Washington has now won four of those contests. The lefty doesn't throw hard or possess swing-and-miss stuff, but he keeps hitters off balance with a seven-pitch mix. Griffin now owns a 3.38 ERA and 22:8 K:BB across 26.2 innings.
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