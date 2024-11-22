The White Sox non-tendered Sheets on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Sheets was in line for a salary bump in his first year of arbitration eligibility, but the White Sox have elected to cut him loose rather than give him a raise. The 28-year-old had seemingly been in line for plenty of playing time for Chicago in 2025 but might find regular at-bats harder to come by in another organization. Sheets slashed just .233/.303/.357 with 10 homers in 139 games in 2024.