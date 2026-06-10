Giants' Adrian Houser: Stuck with sixth loss

Houser (2-6) allowed three runs on four hits and a hit batsman while striking out six and walking none over 4.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Nationals.

Houser has failed to complete five innings in each of his last four appearances, giving up 13 runs (12 earned) across 17 innings in that span. He's also posted a 20:5 K:BB during that stretch, which is a noticeable improvement in control despite the otherwise poor performances. Overall, the veteran right-hander has a 5.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 46:24 K:BB through 65 innings across 13 starts. He'll be tough to trust in fantasy if he continues to fall short of pitching deep enough to have a chance at wins. His next start is projected to be a tough one on the road versus Atlanta.