Cobb (hip/shoulder) struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in his rehab start Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Through four rehab outings between the ACL and Single-A San Jose, Cobb has posted a so-so 3.97 ERA and 1.24 WHIP but a strong 16:4 K:BB across 11.1 innings. Cobb is likely to move his minor-league assignment back to San Jose or another higher-level affiliate this weekend, and he may need just two rehab starts to get stretched out enough to the point that the Giants would consider activating him from the 60-day injured list. Cobb opened the season on the IL while he completed his recovery from offseason hip surgery, then had his rehab program slowed down in April and May due to a shoulder issue.