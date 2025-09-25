Knizner went 1-for-2 with two RBI, a triple and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Knizner appeared in just his fifth game this month, during which he's batting .333 with two RBI in 13 plate appearances. The backup catcher hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and added an RBI triple in the eighth to give the Giants the lead. With that, the 30-year-old recorded his first triple over his seven-year big-league career. He's slashing .227/.298/.307 with 11 runs scored, five RBI and a homer in 85 plate appearances this season.