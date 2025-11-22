site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Andrew Knizner: Becomes free agent
RotoWire Staff
Knizner was non-tendered by the Giants on Friday.
Knizner was designated for assignment Friday and was set to be a free agent if he went unclaimed on waivers. This move was primarily procedural as a result.
