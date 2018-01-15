Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Sent to San Francisco
McCutchen was traded to the Giants on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what the Pirates are receiving in return at this point, but the deal is all but done, pending an exchange of medical information. McCutchen bounced back last season after his lackluster 2016 campaign, hitting .279/.363/.486 with 28 homers and 11 stolen bases across 156 games. While the 31-year-old likely won't return to his MVP form, he proved he still has something left in the tank and figures to play an important role for the Giants this season.
