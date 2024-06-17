Slater went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two total runs scored in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Angels.

Mike Yastrzemski started in right field, but he exited the game after drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance. Slater finished it off in right field, and despite facing right-handed pitchers in all but one of his four plate appearances, the outfielder put together an excellent game. He's hitting .409 (9-for-22) with three walks and five RBI over seven games in June in a short-side platoon role. Slater is up to a .230/.373/.279 slash line with a homer, two steals, six RBI and 10 runs scored through 75 plate appearances this season.