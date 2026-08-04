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Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Battling bruised thumb

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Eldridge isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to a bruised left thumb, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Eldridge said he suffered the bruise after getting jammed a couple of times last week, and the injury also helps to explain why he was absent from Monday's lineup. He'll be available to serve as a pinch runner Tuesday and is expected to return to the starting nine in Wednesday's series finale. In the meantime, Buddy Kennedy will serve as San Francisco's DH and bat sixth.

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