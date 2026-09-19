Eldridge (head) is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Eldridge was scratched from the lineup Friday with a head laceration suffered when he bumped his head at the team hotel, per Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. While manager Tony Vitello said that he expected Eldridge to play Saturday, the rookie slugger will remain on the bench for at least more game. Victor Bericoto will serve as the designated hitter while Brett Harris mans first base against left-hander Tarik Skubal.