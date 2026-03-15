Eldridge went 0-for-1 in Saturday's 8-7 Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks.

Eldridge pinch hit in the ninth inning and struck out swinging, marking the 15th time he's struck out across 42 plate appearances this spring. Through 16 Cactus League outings, he's slashing .235/.381/.500 with seven runs scored, five RBI, four doubles and one home run. The 21-year-old made his big-league debut last September and could see playing time at DH for the Giants early in the season. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him open the campaign in Triple-A Sacramento to get regular reps that may be harder to come by in the majors.