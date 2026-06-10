Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Clubs third homer

Eldridge went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two walks in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

Eldridge tacked on a ninth-inning long ball to put a bow on a good individual performance, though it wasn't enough for the Giants. The 21-year-old has really come around with steady playing time lately, going 19-for-43 (.442) over his last 12 contests. He's batting .300 with an .885 OPS, three homers, eight RBI, 15 runs scored, eight doubles and no stolen bases over 104 plate appearances. As long as Casey Schmitt is filling a full-time role in left field to cover the absence of Heliot Ramos (quadriceps), there's room for Eldridge in the lineup on a near-everyday basis as well. At this point, Eldridge has hit well enough to make it tough to sit him.