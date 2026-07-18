Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Cracks homer in victory

Eldridge went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-0 win over the Mariners.

Eldridge launched a home run to center field in the fifth inning, giving San Francisco a 2-0 lead. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in all but one of his 12 appearances in July, slashing .244/.333/.489 with six RBI, six runs scored and three long balls in 51 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .269/.360/.477 with 29 runs scored, 22 RBI and nine home runs across 222 plate appearances this season.