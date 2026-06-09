Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Doubles in defeat

Eldridge went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Eldridge singled in the sixth inning and later hit an RBI double in the eighth before coming around to score. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in each of his last 15 appearances, batting .392 with 13 runs scored, five RBI, one home run and an 8:11 BB:K in 60 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .287/.364/.448 with 14 runs scored, seven RBI and two long balls across 99 plate appearances this season.