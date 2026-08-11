Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Doubles in defeat

Eldridge went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Eldridge doubled in the fourth inning before coming around to score San Francisco's first run. The 21-year-old hasn't been very productive in August, during which he's batting .233 with two RBI, two runs scored and a 21.9 percent strikeout rate in 32 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .248/.342/.426 with 37 runs scored, 28 RBI, 11 long balls and a stolen base across 310 plate appearances this season.