Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Doubles in victory

Eldridge went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and a double in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Eldridge drew a walk in the first inning before coming around to score, and he hit a ground-rule double in the third before adding another run. The 21-year-old has now logged three doubles across 18 outings in July, during which he's batting .242 with nine runs scored, seven RBI, four home runs and a stolen base in 77 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .266/.363/.472 with 32 runs scored, 23 RBI, 10 long balls and a stolen base across 248 plate appearances this season.