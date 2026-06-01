Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Goes yard in four-hit effort

Eldridge went 4-for-6 with a solo homer, two doubles and three additional runs scored in Sunday's 19-6 win over the Rockies.

Eldridge got in on the offensive onslaught, tallying a career-high four hits and blasting a 453-foot solo homer in the sixth inning, his second long ball of the campaign. The 21-year-old entered Sunday's contest hitting .192 with a .622 OPS, but those marks now sit at .241 and .776 across 67 plate appearances after his big performance. With Casey Schmitt seeing more action in left field of late, Eldridge has found himself in the lineup more regularly, starting at designated hitter in six straight games.