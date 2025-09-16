Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Hitless in MLB debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eldridge went 0-for-3 with one strikeout in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Eldridge, who was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento to make his big-league debut Monday, didn't quite provide the offensive spark his team was looking for, as the Giants were held to two hits on the night. Even so, the 20-year-old slugger should see a healthy dose of at-bats down the stretch of the regular season in either the DH role or at first base while San Francisco fights to earn a postseason bid.
