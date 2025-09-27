Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eldridge is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Edridge will avoid a same-hand matchup against Kyle Freeland, snapping a streak of six consecutive starts. Rafael Devers will man first base while Wilmer Flores steps in at DH.
