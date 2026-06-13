Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Keeps power surge going

Eldridge went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs.

Eldridge had all but one of the Giants' hits in the contest. His ninth-inning homer kept them from getting shut out, but that was about the only positive for the home team to take from this game. That's now three straight games with a homer and four straight with an extra-base hit for Eldridge. He is batting .425 (17-for-40) in June, and that's after he ended May with a four-hit game. Overall, he's hitting .316 with a .959 OPS, five homers, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored and nine doubles across 29 contests, with his recent surge making it tough to see him coming out of the lineup for anything other than rest any time soon.