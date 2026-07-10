Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Launches homer in win

Eldridge went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Eldridge's blast tied the game at 2-2 for the Giants in the fourth inning. The slugger has gone 8-for-30 (.267) over eight contests in July, adding two homers, four RBI and a 4:12 BB:K in that span. For the season, he's hitting .275 with an .844 OPS, eight homers, 20 RBI, 26 runs scored and 12 doubles over 51 contests. He has a starting role between first base and designated hitter against right-handed pitchers, though he's also been in the lineup against four of the last five southpaws the Giants have faced.