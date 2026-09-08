Eldridge went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Cardinals.

Eldridge drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, hit an RBI double in the fifth and added a game-tying RBI single in the 10th. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in each of his last 16 appearances, slashing .356/.452/.508 with 15 RBI, six doubles, five runs scored and a home run in 73 plate appearances during that time. On the year, he's slashing .265/.359/.451 with 48 RBI, 46 runs scored, 15 long balls and a stolen base across 412 plate appearances.