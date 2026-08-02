Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Logs two hits in loss

Eldridge went 2-for-5 in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.

Eldridge hit a leadoff single in the first inning and added another base hit to begin the fifth. The 21-year-old has delivered three multi-hit performances since the All-Star break, batting .193 with seven runs scored, six RBI, three home runs and a stolen base in 66 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .253/.350/.445 with 35 runs scored, 26 RBI, 11 long balls and a stolen base across 283 plate appearances this season.