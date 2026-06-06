Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Multi-hit effort in victory

Eldridge went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday's 18-3 win over Chicago.

Eldridge singled in the fourth inning and came around to score before adding another base hit in the sixth and scoring again. The 21-year-old has delivered multi-hit performances in back-to-back games and has recorded at least one hit in eight consecutive contests, batting .500 with 11 runs scored, five doubles, four RBI and a home run across 33 plate appearances during that span. He's slashing .293/.372/.467 with 13 runs scored, six RBI and two long balls in 86 plate appearances this season.