Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Multi-hit effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eldridge went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.
Eldridge hit a two-bagger in the third inning and added a single in the seventh. With that, the 20-year-old delivered his first multi-hit performance in the big leagues. Over eight appearances with the Giants, he's slashing .125/.300/.208 with three RBI, two doubles and a run scored across 30 plate appearances. He has started five consecutive games and should continue to see a significant workload with three matchups remaining, as the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention.
