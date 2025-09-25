Eldridge went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Eldridge hit a two-bagger in the third inning and added a single in the seventh. With that, the 20-year-old delivered his first multi-hit performance in the big leagues. Over eight appearances with the Giants, he's slashing .125/.300/.208 with three RBI, two doubles and a run scored across 30 plate appearances. He has started five consecutive games and should continue to see a significant workload with three matchups remaining, as the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention.