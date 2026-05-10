Eldridge is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Eldridge smacked a solo home run in Saturday's 13-3 loss, but he's otherwise made a limited impact since being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Through his first four games with the Giants, Eldridge has gone 2-for-13 with a 1:4 BB:K and no extra-base hits beyond the home run. Eldridge will hit the bench for the second time in three games, and he looks like he may have to share the designated-hitter spot with Casey Schmitt until his production warrants a larger role.