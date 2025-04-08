Double-A Richmond placed Eldridge (wrist) on the 7-day injured list.
He tweaked his left wrist on a swing early in spring training and has been brought along slowly since. Eldridge has been playing in games in extended spring training and should soon join Richmond, where he hit .270 with one home run in nine games last year.
