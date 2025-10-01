Eldridge will undergo surgery to remove a bone spur from his left wrist and is expected to need eight weeks to recover, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Eldridge got a late start to this season after suffering a wrist injury during spring training. It's unclear how much the wrist might have bothered him throughout the 2025 campaign, but he and the Giants have decided it's best to get it surgically corrected now. Eldridge's availability for spring training is not expected to be affected, and the 20-year-old will have a chance to make the Opening Day roster after getting a cup of coffee late this season.