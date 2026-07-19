Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Reaches 10-homer mark

Eldridge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Eldridge had no problems with the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park over the weekend, going 4-for-12 with two homers during the three-game set in Seattle. His homer Sunday came in the first inning, and it was his 10th long ball of the season. He also logged the first steal of his career during the eighth inning. Eldridge is batting .275 with an .858 OPS, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored and 13 doubles across 57 contests.