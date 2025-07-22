Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Returns to health
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eldridge (hamstring) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Thursday.
Eldridge has appeared in three games for Triple-A Sacramento since his return, going 1-for-9 with two RBI and one walk. He'd been scuffling at the dish prior to going down with the hamstring injury, hitting .219 with three home runs, 13 RBI and five runs scored over 17 appearances dating back to June 1.
