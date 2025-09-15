Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Set to be called up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eldridge is expected to called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Eldridge will join the major-league roster after posting a .249 average with 18 home runs, 63 RBI, 31 runs scored and a stolen base over 253 at-bats in 66 contests with Triple-A Sacramento this year. The 20-year-old is considered to be the Giants' top overall prospect, and he operated exclusively as a first baseman with Sacramento.
