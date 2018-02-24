Giants' Buster Posey: Out with minor ankle tweak
Posey is being held out by a mild ankle tweak Saturday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be serious. Posey is a 30-year-old catcher with over 1,000 games of major-league experience, so it won't be surprising to see him gradually miss more and more time with injuries over the course of his career, but this particular one doesn't look to be anything to worry about.
