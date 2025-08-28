Whisenhunt (2-1) earned the victory over the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

All three runs Whisenhunt allowed came on a second-inning homer off the bat of Nico Hoerner. Following that long ball, Whisenhunt settled in to retire nine of the final 12 batters he faced. The southpaw completed five frames for the first time over his past three starts, though he has yet to complete six innings in any outing this season. That partly has to do with a lack of control -- Whisenhunt has issued multiple free passes in all five of his MLB appearances on the campaign and has a poor 16:12 K:BB through 23.1 frames. Nonetheless, he has a 2-1 record and seems set to remain in San Francisco's rotation, with his next start scheduled to take place in Colorado next week.