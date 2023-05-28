Schmitt (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schmitt received treatment on his ankle after rolling it during Saturday's win, but he told Slusser that he's "absolutely fine" and is just getting a regular day of rest Sunday. The rookie should be considered day-to-day, though he may be available off the bench for the series finale.
