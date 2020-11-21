site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Chris Shaw: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2020
at
8:44 pm ET 1 min read
Shaw was designated for assignment Friday.
Shaw has essentially mastered Triple-A at this point, but the
Giants seem to think he is a Quadruple-A hitter, as he has never been given much of a chance at the big-league level. He will offer organizational depth going forward if he goes unclaimed on waivers. More News
