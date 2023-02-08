Shaw's agency, North Star Sports Management, announced Wednesday that the 28-year-old agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox.
Shaw had brief stints in the majors with the Giants in 2018 and 2019, but he's toiled in the minors and independent ranks over the past three years and will face an uphill battle to make it back to baseball's top level. Look for the White Sox to assign Shaw to Triple-A Charlotte or Double-A Birmingham before spring training concludes. Shaw spent the 2022 campaign with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, slashing .264/.401/.459 with 17 home runs in 117 games.