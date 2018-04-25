Stratton was placed on the paternity list Wednesday for the birth of his second child, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Players placed on the paternity list must between one to three games. Stratton's next start is Saturday against the Dodgers, so there's a chance it gets pushed back at most one day, though he'll be eligible to return by then and it appears that he's likely to do so. Roberto Gomez was called up to take his place on the roster.