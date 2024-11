Waites (elbow) completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery and is now preparing for spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old underwent the procedure in September of 2023, and it appears his absence won't extend into 2025. Waites has just 10 big-league appearances under his belt and will likely need a strong showing in spring training to have a chance of cracking the Opening Day roster.