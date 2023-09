Waites (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Waites was diagnosed with a right elbow sprain back in mid-July and apparently didn't respond very well to a period of rest and rehab. Giving the unfortunate timing of his UCL reconstruction procedure, the 25-year-old can probably be ruled out through all of next season. He's facing a 12-to-15 month recovery process.