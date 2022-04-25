Casali will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Brewers.

Casali has now picked up five starts behind the plate over the Giants' last 10 games, with nominal No. 1 catcher Joey Bart receiving the same workload. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't suggested that the two backstops will be deployed in a timeshare all season, but Casali at least looks as though he'll play more frequently than the typical No. 2 catcher. Casali has yet to offer much from a fantasy perspective this season, as he enters Monday's game with a .158/.200/.211 slash line and 45 percent strikeout rate across 20 plate appearances.