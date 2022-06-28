site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Curt Casali: Sits Tuesday
Casali is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Casali will take a seat Tuesday for the second time in the past three games. Austin Wynns will work behind the plate in his place.
