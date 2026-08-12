Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Giants' Drew Cavanaugh: Logs first career steal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Cavanaugh went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

Cavanaugh logged the first steal of his career when he swiped second in the second inning. The catcher has gone 9-for-34 (.265) at the plate since the All-Star break, and even with Andrew Knizner in the fold, Cavanaugh is likely to get some on-the-job experience in a starting role, at least until Jesus Rodriguez (elbow) is healthy. Cavanaugh is batting .242 with a .609 OPS, no home runs, five RBI, four runs scored and a double over 79 plate appearances in his first taste of the majors this year.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!