Giants' Drew Cavanaugh: Logs first career steal

Cavanaugh went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

Cavanaugh logged the first steal of his career when he swiped second in the second inning. The catcher has gone 9-for-34 (.265) at the plate since the All-Star break, and even with Andrew Knizner in the fold, Cavanaugh is likely to get some on-the-job experience in a starting role, at least until Jesus Rodriguez (elbow) is healthy. Cavanaugh is batting .242 with a .609 OPS, no home runs, five RBI, four runs scored and a double over 79 plate appearances in his first taste of the majors this year.