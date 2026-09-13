Cavanaugh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Padres.

The 24-year-old catcher hit a solo homer to right field off Bradgley Rodriguez in the eighth inning, marking Cavanaugh's first big-league homer. He's recorded at least one hit in six of his nine outings in September, batting .320 with three RBI, three runs scored and a home run in 26 plate appearances on the month. Cavanaugh is slashing .244/.324/.291 with 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base across 145 plate appearances this season.