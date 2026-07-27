Giants' Drew Cavanaugh: Multi-hit effort in loss

Cavanaugh went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Cavanaugh hit a leadoff single in the third inning and added another base hit in the seventh. Additionally, he drew a walk in the ninth before coming around to score San Francisco's final run. The 24-year-old catcher has recorded at least one plate appearance in four straight games and continues to split playing time with Daniel Susac. Cavanaugh is now slashing .262/.392/.262 with three runs scored and two RBI across 53 plate appearances this season.