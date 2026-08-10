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Giants' Drew Cavanaugh: Stepping into starting role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cavanaugh is expected to serve as San Francisco's starting catcher for the foreseeable future after Daniel Susac was diagnosed with a left knee patella fracture Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pavlovic notes that the Giants are in the process of calling up a backup catcher ahead of Monday's clash against Houston, and the team is also looking to acquire a veteran backstop to help out the rest of the way. However, there's a good chance that Cavanaugh will remain the team's starting catcher through the final few months of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old is batting .250 with one extra-base hit, three RBI and three runs scored in 22 games since July 1.

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