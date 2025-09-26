Giants' Drew Gilbert: Idle Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilbert is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Colorado, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gilbert will get the night off Friday after making back-to-back starts in right field. Grant McCray will draw the start in right instead. Gilbert hasn't had a multi-hit performance since Sept. 1.
