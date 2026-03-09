Gilbert (shoulder) has been cleared to serve as a designated hitter in Cactus League games, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gilbert is working his way back from a left shoulder impingement and still isn't ready to play defense, but the Giants are comfortable having him hit. The 25-year-old is in the running for a reserve outfielder role in San Francisco, though the shoulder issue preventing him from playing the field doesn't help his chances.