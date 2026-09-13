Gilbert went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Padres.

The 25-year-old outfielder lined a single to left field in the first inning before coming around to score, and he added a two-run homer off Bradgley Rodriguez in the eighth. Gilbert recorded his first multi-hit performance of the month Saturday and is batting .217 with five runs scored, two RBI and a home run across 24 plate appearances in September. Overall, he's slashing .235/.321/.382 with 48 runs scored, 38 RBI, nine long balls and a stolen base in 366 plate appearances this season.