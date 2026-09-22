Gilbert went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Gilbert was a major contributor in the victory, lining a two-RBI single in the second inning before smacking a solo homer in the fifth frame. It was a much-needed performance for the young outfielder, as he was slashing just .182/.289/.394 in 15 September games entering Monday. On the year, Gilbert is hitting .237/.327/.396 with 11 homers, 43 RBI, 52 runs and two stolen bases across 129 contests.